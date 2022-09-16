Karachi: Fever medicines disappear from Karachi’s market. As waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases are increasing in Sindh because of heavy rains. Specifically in Karachi the medicines for common diseases including fever are disappearing from Karachi market.

According to details, a shortage of medicine for fever and diarrhea has sprung in Karachi. As, the city reported as many as 192 more cases of the dengue virus.

In wholesale market, a shopkeeper said that a single pack of Panadol tablets are selling for over 1000 Rupees. Meanwhile, the single pack in medical and pharmaceutical stores are selling for 1200 Ruppes.

Amid growing cases of dengue, malaria and viral fevers, Brufen syrup and tablet also disappeared from pharmacies across Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that cases of dengue virus continue to witness sharp increase in Sindh. Karachi as the provincial capital registered as many as 192 more cases of the vector-borne viral disease.

According to the provincial health ministry, district Korangi has the most affectees with 63 cases reported in a day. Cases followed by 45 cases from district East, 35 cases were reported from district South. Also, 26 from district Central, 14 from Malir and six and three cases respectively from Keamari and West.

Sindh government has claimed to have taken measures for dealing with dengue fever in the province. After most of the province is under flood water while urban centres have also received record rainfall during the monsoon spell.