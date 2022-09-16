Queen’s State Funeral

The Black Mercedes Benz hearse pulled out from Balmoral Castle, revealing the oak coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth draped in the royal standard of Scotland. Queen was moved from Balmoral to Edinburgh and finally arrived in London to Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. The State Funeral of Her Majesty the Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19. The nation will observe a two-minute silence at midday on the day of the funeral. After the service, the coffin will travel in procession to Wellington Arch, behind Buckingham Palace, where it will be taken to Windsor. In Windsor, the coffin will travel to St George’s Chapel via the Long Walk, where a private committal service will see her finally laid to rest.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be one of the largest diplomatic moments of the century. The event will see around 500 dignitaries from across the world descend on London to pay their last respects to the long-reigning monarch. Monarchs from across the world will also fly into London to pay their respects. US President Joe Biden is expected to attend, while other surviving US leaders the monarch has met, including Barack Obama and George Bush, could also be present. During the Queen’s final journey from Scotland to London, thousands of people lined the streets clapping while some showed significant gestures like having horses and riders at attention. Many riders on horseback line up in Peterculter to pay respect to the late Queen. Farmers also positioned their tractors to form a guard of honour for the late Queen Elizabeth II as she passes through Aberdeenshire on her way to Edinburgh.

In an ever-changing world, Queen was a rock of stability and a champion of freedom of religion or belief.

It is evident that the Queen embodied the noble values of British society. Throughout her extraordinary reign, she directed herself with grace, decency, and modesty. She was a global role model for distinguished leadership and virtuous devotion to all faith communities. In an ever-changing world, she was a rock of stability and a champion of freedom of religion or belief. Throughout her unprecedented reign, Queen Elizabeth II spoke frequently about her Christian faith as well as other faiths.

Delivering her first Christmas Address in 1952, a tradition started by her grandfather, King George V, the Queen requested prayer for her upcoming coronation. “I want to ask you all, whatever your religion may be, to pray for me on that day,” she said, “to pray that God may give me wisdom and strength to carry out the solemn promises I shall be making and that I may faithfully serve Him and you, all the days of my life.”

Queen Elizabeth II inherited religious responsibilities as the Defender of the faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England, titles vested in the reigning British monarch since Henry VIII renounced the Papacy in 1534. Her responsibility included appointing archbishops, bishops, and deans of the Church of England as advised by the prime minister. Therefore, Queen consistently extended her influence to acknowledge and celebrate religious diversity and tolerance in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth of Nations, and throughout the world. Her Majesty’s Christmas and Commonwealth Day messages often addressed the theme of interfaith harmony and respectful tolerance. That is why leaders of various faiths and denominations regularly attended royal ceremonies, including weddings and services of thanksgiving, at the invitation of the Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. After Queen’s death was announced, the religious leaders in the UK came together to play their part in supporting communities across the country through this period of national mourning. Religious, community and civic buildings are flying a flag at half-mast. The faith communities are extending their deepest sympathies to Her Majesty’s Son and Heir and all the members of the Royal Family. Perhaps the collective grief for the Queen has shown us what the nation could look like. Representatives of Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, and Hindu communities offering condolences and praying nations will benefit from the strength and understanding of our new Sovereign for many years to come. Nevertheless, the flood of condolences from leading religious organisations in the UK highlighted the overwhelming impact she had made on religious groups.

The Muslim Council of Britain expresses its profound sorrow following the death of the Queen. To show respect to the Queen thousands of young British Muslims gathered to pledge their allegiance and loyalty to Great Britain. Queen Elizabeth was the first monarch to engage with newly established Muslim communities in the UK. The first British mosque was seen in the Victorian era, the Queen was the first monarch to visit a UK mosque during her Jubilee celebrations in 2002. Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, also paid his respect to the Queen in a telegram sent to the country’s new head of state, King Charles III. He said: “Deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, I offer heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

The leaders of the Sikh and Hindu community paid tribute to the Queen, praising her “great services to humanity”. People of different faith joined special prayers across Britain. The Hindu Council UK expressed the Queen as a “remarkable woman who served her country and the Commonwealth with loyalty and humility.”

Following the sad announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Rabbi of a synagogue in Bristol offered a moving tribute to the Queen, saying she was a figure of “wisdom” and “humility”. Several leaders described the Queen’s, unfailing symbol of commitment, and dedication to our country and the wider Commonwealth throughout the past 70 years as being an inspiration to us all. One of the most significant changes in Britain over the past 70 years has been the growth of religious, and cultural diversity. The Queen has reflected this in many ways over the years, including visits, meetings, her Christmas messages, and the annual Commonwealth Observance. Faith communities will remember the Queen, for their warm relationship with her, with a particular commitment to interfaith dialogue and harmony. At a time when hopelessness and despair loom over the world, Queen Elizabeth torched a candle of hope, and acceptance, helping to show us what was possible. In deep gratitude and deep sorrow entire nation presents thanks to God for the service she gave to God, the nation and Commonwealth.

The writer is based in UK, and has specialization in health informatics from Johns Hopkins University