Nadia Hussain and Babar Ali’s TikTok video goes viral!

The latest TikTok video of showbiz actors Babar Ali and Nadia Hussain Khan is viral across social media sites.

On her verified handle of the photo and video sharing site, Wednesday, the ‘Benaam’ actor shared a new reel of herself with veteran actor Babar Ali, and questioned, “Khoobsurti ka tax kis ko dena chahiye?? (Who should pay the beauty tax?). Me or @iambabaralii??”

‘Woh Pagal Si’ actor is seen lip-syncing the lyrics of a Kumar Sanu number, ‘Kitna Haseen Chehra’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Dilwale’, when he told Khan, “Thankfully there is no beauty tax or else I had to pay millions of rupees.”

The TikTok video has gone viral on social media, with millions of views on the official handle of Nadia Hussain only. A number of Instagrammers also liked the post and gave their reactions in the comments section.

Have a look at what her followers wrote:

Hahahaha so cute

Surely sir babar ali given the tax

Both r amazing

Ur expressions

Like your funny vidoes with babar sir

On the acting front, Khan was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Benaam’ along with Anoushey Abbasi, Komal Meer and Ghana Ali among others. On the other hand, Ali is currently a part of the on-air superhit serial ‘Woh Pagal Si’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two actors shared screen space in ‘Benaam’, where Khan essayed the role of Rabia – second wife to Taimoor.