IST awards degrees to 294 students on 15th convocation

Institute of Space Technology (IST), Islamabad celebrated its 15th Convocation of Class of 2022 with the graduation of 294 students in the disciplines of Aerospace, Electrical, Mechanical, Materials Science & Engineering and Space Science here on September 15, 2022.

Maj Gen Amer Nadeem, HI(M), Chairman SUPARCO graced the occasion as the chief guest. The chief guest conferred the students with the Doctorate, Masters and Baccalaureate degrees in their respective fields of specialization. The chief guest awarded the President of Pakistan Gold Medals to Malik Nauman Rauf of Aerospace Engineering, Zainab Waheed of Avionics Engineering, Rubab of Electrical Engineering, Rehmat Ali of Mechanical Engineering, Usman Ahmed Siddiqui and Ebtassam Qamar of Materials Science & Engineering and Uroosha Ilyas of Space Science, who stood first in their respective programs. Vice Chancellor’s Medals for Best Projects were awarded to Malik Nauman Rauf and Rehma Khan from Aerospace, Sami Ur Rehman and Amber Fatima from Avionic ,Uzafir Ahmad and Muhammad Talha Aamir from Electrical, Maryam Mehmood and Haleema Mujeeb from Mechanical, Hamdaan Ahmad and Esha Ghanzafar from Materials Science and Engineering and Sumair Saghir and Laiba Rashid from Space Science Departments.

Addressing the august gathering, the chief guest congratulated the graduates specially the award winners and position holders. He appreciated the faculty for providing a congenial environment to the students and in supporting them to develop life-long learning skills. He advised the graduating students to use their skills and knowledge with sincerity and commitment towards nation building. The chief guest pointed out that to compete in this knowledge age, there is no room for complacency. He urged the students to reach out and make a change for the better. He also reminded them that we owe a great deal to our dear country Pakistan and that we could repay for what the country has done for us by serving honestly and with complete dedication.

Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor IST, Maj Gen Rehan Abdul Baqi, HI (M) (Retd) advised the graduating students that in this era the significance of developing a positive mind set and inculcating soft skills are the key to success. No doubt the importance of technical knowledge and skills cannot be over emphasized but the recent perspective of the work place has shifted towards the presence of leadership, communication and team building skills. It is therefore, imperative for the graduates to revisit their goals as engineers and create space for the self-sustaining human society by utilizing their technical as well as soft skills. He expressed his appreciation for the efforts being made by IST’s team towards achieving academic excellence.

In an impressive Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony held on September 13, 2022 at IST, the Vice Chancellor IST, Maj. Gen. Rehan Abdul Baqi HI (M) (Retd) awarded trophies, medals and certificates to the students for their outstanding performance in extra and co-curricular activities.