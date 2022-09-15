Stocks extend global selloff on US inflation gloom

Global equities sank further Wednesday as stronger-than-expected US inflation data sparked fears of a prolonged campaign of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. London was the heaviest faller in Europe after news that UK inflation slowed last month but held close to a 40-year high. Asia tanked after Wall Street took its worst beating in weeks Tuesday on news of hot US inflation. The dollar edged down in choppy trade, while oil prices were mixed Wednesday. US inflation slowed slightly in August to 8.3 percent, but this trumped market expectations of about eight percent.