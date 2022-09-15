Fuel charges adjustment being deferred, not waived: Khurram

Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan Wednesday clarified that the fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for consumers having up to 300 units has not been waived but deferred, which will be collected from October to March.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said that the government is trying to give relief to consumers who are in need, adding that the government is making policies keeping in mind the economic condition of the country. The minister said both local and foreign investors had shown keen interest in investing in solar energy projects. He said the investors were being briefed on 600 MW initial solar project and 11,000MW electricity would be added to the national grid in the coming years.

He said the government had decided to optimally utilize indigenous sources of energy instead of relying on expensive imported fuel for generation of electricity. “Shifting the entire electricity generation on indigenous sources would not only help lessen burden on national exchequer, but would also provide electricity to the consumers at affordable rate,” he said. He said the solar energy would also help decrease environmental pollution. Khurram said coal and oil prices witnessed sharp increase of 300-400 percent at the international market during the current year. “The consumers could not afford such hike,” he added.

He said now all new power projects would be set up on local resources including wind, solar, hydel, nuclear and Thar coal. The minister said Lahore-Matiari transmission line had already been operationalized and projects would be set up where transmission line has already been available. He said it had also been decided to convert expensive power projects based on imported costly fuel would be switched on alternate local fuel. The minister said work would also be kicked on wind power project side by side with solar power projects. “Work on hydel projects has also been expedited,” he added.