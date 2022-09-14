UAE stands with 2022 Monsoon Floods Affectees through ‘We Stand Together’ initiative

ABU DHABI: While the recent floods in Pakistan have deeply impacted the economic and social well-being of the already struggling country, the losses by all means are now being termed as a global call for help. In this time of distress, once again we see UAE at the forefront with its undying humanitarian and brotherly spirit for Pakistan under its initiative “We Stand Together” which is an unmatchable union of hundreds of volunteers from the seven emirates.

“We Stand Together” realizes very well how hunger aggravates violence in times like these therefore through its volunteers it successfully supplied 12 tonnes of food which had a breakdown of 30,000 food kits. Alongside food, health and general hygiene items have also been collected and supplied.

Like always, UAE has been among one of the first responders to Pakistan in a time like this. The initiative apart from providing emergency support to the affected people also pledges to continue providing relief kits will be delivered to Pakistan on an urgent basis.

To provide maximum relief to the 2022 monsoon flood affectees, a community volunteering event saw citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities gather at three different locations across the country including Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), Expo City Dubai and Expo Center Sharjah. The purpose of the event was to show solidarity while also to fasten the process of the packing of relief kits in just 4 hours so that timely supply is ensured.

As part of this community event, volunteers were geared up into various teams to support the packing of two types of relief kits including food supplies as well as hygiene kits. Food supplies included items such as flour, rice, lentils, and oil among other non-perishable items, while the hygiene kits contained essential toiletries for women and children such as diapers, sanitary napkins and soaps amongst others.

The “We Stand Together” initiative was launched by Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Dubai Cares and Sharjah Charity International in close coordination with the Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) in the UAE, with the support of nine other UAE humanitarian organizations including Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, The Big Heart Foundation, Dar Al Ber, International Humanitarian City, UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), Sharjah Charity House, International Charity Organization and Emirates Charitable Association.

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Secretary-General of the ERC, praised the role of all the stakeholders who joined hands with the volunteers who made the achievement orientation of the “We Stand Together” initiative possible. The initiative secured a permanent place in the hearts of all Pakistanis who are to face a loss of approximately $40 billion due to the calamity. Al Junaibi also applauded the role of the coalition of 12 humanitarian organizations in strengthening the UAE’s role as the first responder to Pakistan. This coalition embodies the unity of the UAE humanitarian work and construes the value of partnership in one of the most important areas related to improving the quality of life and alleviating the suffering of victims caused by disasters and crises, Al Junaibi added.

Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares said “The UAE has a long history of supporting countries in crisis and the resounding success of the “We Stand Together” nationwide volunteering initiative is a clear reflection of the country’s humanitarian values. The coming together of hundreds of volunteers of all ages and nationalities and from all parts of the country to support Pakistan during this time, highlights the deep-rooted culture of generosity and compassion that the UAE community proudly shares. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the volunteers for committing their time and efforts to this initiative and turning it into another UAE success story.”

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Charity International, said: “Praise be to God for the success of the “We Stand Together” initiative and for the achievement of its goals. The volunteers said their word through their presence during the event by preparing the relief kits that will be shipped through an air bridge to those affected by the floods in the friendly Republic of Pakistan. The initiative embodies the values of the synergy of people from all walks of life, including citizens and residents, women, men, young people and elderly as well as individuals and institutions.” ” We worked hand in hand with a spirit of giving back that is deeply rooted in the wider UAE community. This initiative to support the affected people also reflects the values of the late Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the UAE whose foundations are based on giving. We inherited these values from generation after generation to lend a helping hand to the needy and those affected around the world.”

Young volunteers, as front-line workers proved to be a pivotal part of the initiative. Though their actions spoke louder than words, yet as a humanitarian gesture they sprayed positivity through their messages to the distressed, such as “Every cloud has a silver lining, meaning behind every challenge lies an opportunity. The only way is being full of hope”, “We are here to save you; we are in this together”, “Sending you a sea monster as part of the rescue mission. Good luck and stay safe Pakistan”, “I know that we will get through this together”. These beautiful messages were placed inside the relief kits as an effort to bring a little smile on the faces of the affectees.

“We learnt about what was happening in Pakistan and wanted to support through the “We Stand Together” initiative. What’s happening in the country is really sad. We were happy to contribute to this initiative by writing positive and motivational messages for the people affected by the floods as they really need all our support during this time,” said Tia Aljayyusi and Sophia Taha, Grade 11 students from Dubai International Academy.

“We are all seeing what’s happening in Pakistan and so many of our friends’ relatives have been affected. In fact, one of my friend’s parents were displaced due to the floods and the rescue team had to find them. During this time, we all need to come together and support Pakistan as we are one global family. I am also proud to be a resident of the UAE where we can do something to help by supporting initiatives like “We Stand Together”,” said Fadi Alsayegh, a young doctor living in the UAE.”