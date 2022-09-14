In the forthcoming Pak vs Eng match, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will reveal the lineup for the seven-match T20 series against England in the next two days.

For the series, which is set to start on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi, England will travel to Pakistan.

According to the information, the visitors will arrive on September 15 while the national team will arrive in the port city on September 16.

Meanwhile, the cut-off date for the announcement of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 squad is also September 15, but the PCB has not contacted the international governing body for an extension.

The poor performance of the batters in the recently concluded T20 Asia Cup 2022 has prompted the selection committee to announce a single squad.

The combination of the batting line-up is likely to be changed, while two wicket keepers in the squad may also be possible.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is still undergoing rehab in London, and he has to start bowling. All these issues are a headache for the think tank.

The squad for the World Cup will be unveiled during the series against England, if permission is given, after the local cricket governing body contacts the ICC to request an extension of the deadline. Otherwise, the reserve players and both squads will be revealed on September 15.