Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday reportedly to collaborate for a project

Ranbir Kapoor after receiving a massive response from the audience for Brahmastra, is now all set to shoot for his next project with Ananya Pandey. Panday and Kapoor were reportedly seen arriving at a mutual shoot location in the city. Fans are extremely excited to see the new pair collaborating in a movie. Pinkvilla shared a video where Ranbir could be seen wearing a black hoodie with a pair of black trousers along with white sneakers and a black bucket hat. Meanwhile, Ananya opted for a purple crop top along with denim shorts and a pair of white flip flops. On the work front, the Student of the year 2 actress has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan lined up. Moreover, she is reportedly in talks for three more projects. Whereas, the Brahmastra actor will be next seen in Animal directed by Reddy Vanga and Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled film.