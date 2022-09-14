Shehroz Sabzwari melts hearts with new video of daughters

The latest video shared by actor Shehroz Sabzwari of his daughters Nooreh and Zahra is viral across social media. On his Instagram stories earlier this week, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor posted a new clip of his newborn baby girl Syeda Zahra, with elder daughter Nooreh and uncle Saleem Sheikh. The viral clip of Shehroz sees the heartwarming bond shared by the Sabzwari girls, as the doting sister Nooreh gushed over the sibling while carefully holding her in her lap.

Moreover, the star kid who is called Nooreh Baba by her family also mentioned her new nickname for Zahra in the snippet, which is Zazu. The heart-melting clip of the Shehroz Sabzwari sisters went viral across social media pages and garnered thousands of likes on the photo and video sharing application, in addition to an immense amount of love in the comments section.

Have a look at some of them.

Aww how she kisses her at the end is adorable.

Masha Allah adorable

So sweet MASHAALLAH …

I appreciate sadaf she loves nooray MA

We should appreciate such bondings instead of spreading negativity.

It is pertinent to mention that celebrity couple, Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari last month. The daughter is first for Sadaf, and second for Shehroz, who is father to Nooreh, with his ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf. Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation from his ex-wife.