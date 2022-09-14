Shahid Kapoor drops rib-tickling BTS video with ‘partner-in-crime’ from ad shoot

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor recently shared a rib-tickling video with his wife Mira Rajput from their latest ad shoot on social media.

On Tuesday, the Kabir Singh star turned to Instagram and posted a behind-the-scene reel from an ad shoot where he had some fun moments with his wife.

In a short video, the Jersey actor could be seen setting Mira’s hair while holding a portable fan as he wittingly said, “Madam ka fan. Madam ko sweating nahi hota hai lekin fir bhi thoda cooling chahiye hai” (Madam’s fan. Madam doesn’t sweat but still needs some cooling).

Mira then asked Shahid if her hair looks fine, to which the actor jokingly replied, “Madam ka baal wrong side udd raha hai, abhi madam mera paisa kaat degi (Madam’s hair is on the wrong side, madam is going to cut my money)”.

The Vivah actor was seen teasing his wife and cracking jokes on the set as he called Mira, “Partners-in-crime!” in a caption. In no time, the fans and friends dropped lovely and hilarious comments on the post.

The actor’s real-life partner Mira commented, “You are my fan.” Fans gushed over the couple’s chemistry and said they looked “adorable”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid is going to make his digital debut with the crime thriller series Farzi.