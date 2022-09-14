3 soldiers martyred in cross-border firing

At least three soldiers were martyred in the Kurram district along the border with Afghanistan when terrorists volleyed gunfire at troops from across the fenced border. According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops patrolling the fenced border near Kharlachi when they came under gun attack from the Sarchar area of Afghanistan. In the ensuing exchange of fire, three soldiers were martyred. Those who lost their lives included 32-year-old Naik Rehman from Karak, 34-year-old Naik Muawaiz Khan from Jamrud and 27-year-old Sepoy Irfanullah from Dargai.

ISPR said that retaliatory fire from the troops caused heavy losses on terrorists across the border. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Afghan Government will not allow the conduct of such activities in future, read the statement. Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.