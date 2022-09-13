Gold price surges by Rs3000 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3000 on Monday and was sold at Rs.156,000 against its sale at Rs. 153,000 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.2572 and was sold at Rs.133,745 against Rs.131,173 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.122,600 against its sale at Rs.120,242, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to Rs.1570 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs.1346.02. The price of gold in international market increased by $15 and was sold at $1732 against its sale at $1717, the association reported.