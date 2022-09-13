Hum Network dedicates portion of Hum Awards tickets’ sale for flood relief efforts

Pakistan is facing the worst natural calamity in its 75 years of existence. The recent floods across the country have caused devastation on an unimaginable scale and have displaced millions of Pakistanis who are fighting for their survival without food and shelter in challenging conditions.

In this hour of need, HUM Network has announced to use the platform of HUM Awards Canada to raise funds for the flood affectees and to donate a portion of the awards revenue from sales of tickets to the relief and rehabilitation efforts. The announcement was made by CEO HUM Network Duraid Qureshi during a fundraising telethon ‘HUMDard’, initiated by the Network in association with Momina & Duraid Foundation.

Earlier, the Network’s call to raise funds and relief goods for the flood affectees was answered by the who’s who of the entertainment and business fraternity. Hosted by Ahsan Khan, Sanam Jung and Kiran Khan, the telethon was broadcast live on Hum TV, Hum News, Hum Masala and Hum Pashto1. Sultana Siddiqui, Duraid Qureshi, Additional IG Karachi Police Javed Alam Odho, Bushra Ansari, Javed Sheikh, Zeba Bakhtiar, Bilal Ashraf, Yumna Zaidi, Maya Ali, Behroz Sabzwari, Farhan Ali Agha, Gohar Rasheed, Hiba Bokhari, Amar Khan, Syra Yousuf, Khushbakht Shujaat, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Masarrat Misbah, Dr Haseeb Khan and others attended the live telethon and requested the audience to step forward and join hands in these testing times.

CEO Hum Network Duraid Qureshi while sharing the data and rehabilitation timeline said that it will take years of hard work, dedication and collective efforts to mitigate the socio-economic implications of this overwhelming tragedy. In times such as these, it is the responsibility of organizations such as Hum to give back to the society and to take the first step towards the relief efforts. Apart from contributing towards relief efforts in association with Momina & Duraid Foundation, Hum Network will use the platform of Hum Awards Canada to raise funds for the flood affectees as well. He also announced that a portion of the awards revenue from sales of tickets will be donated to the relief and rehabilitation efforts. He also appreciated the network’s employees for contributing their one-day salaries to the fund.

While thanking the artists fraternity for supporting the network’s relief efforts, President HUM Network Sultana Siddiqui emphasised, “This is not the time to point fingers at each other or to blame the government for all the shortcomings. We should all unite and offer collective help to the millions who have been affected by the devastating floods as the task is too big for any one person or organisation.”

HUMDard campaign is in full swing and will keep its momentum going in Hum Awards Canada, which is scheduled to be held on September 24 at the First Ontario Centre, Canada.