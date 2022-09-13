Launch of Pakistan’s first exclusive Metaverse club

MetAsia Celebs, in collaboration with TrustVibes Inc, has launched Pakistan’s first Exclusive Metaverse Club (EMC) which aims to transform the entertainment industry of Pakistan.

The initiative brings celebrities, industry professionals and fans under one roof in a community centric approach with local and global privileges. The grand launch took place in a star-studded ceremony at a local hotel in Karachi.

Co-founded by Dr. Muzna Ebrahim, Sadi Shahrukh, Rashid Jamal and Hassan Farooq, metAsia Celebs is a UAE based entertainment start-up that offers metaverse and NFT services to artist and musicians in the metaverse and NFT revolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muzna Ebrahim, co-Founder metAsia Celebs & CEO, Checkmate Group said, “There is a lack of awareness and knowledge of metaverse integration among celebrities in the southeast Asian market. This platform will offer 360 solutions and help these artists in the creative endeavours through metaverse concerts, fashion shows and metaverse related businesses.”

The launch of EMC-Pakistan Chapter kicked off with a networking session followed up with an interactive Q/A session with the founders. Dr. Irfan Hyder, Vice Chancellor, Ziauddin University, enlightened the audience on how metaverse is shaping the next generation of education and institutions. Mr. Zeeshan Abbasi, CEO, mParsec also shared his valuable insights on ‘reality vs. fiction.’

The experience lounge was presented by TrustVibes US, which gave the attendees a look and feel of the metaverse starting with the selection of their avatars along with the immersive environments and ecosystems in the metaverse. Guests from various sectors took a keen interest in the offerings of the business opportunities in the metaverse.

Leaders of the corporate sector, academia and celebrities from the showbiz and fashion industries attended the event including those who are already on-board as the ‘first’ in the Exclusive Metaverse Club.