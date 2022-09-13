Memon claims PTI spearheading propaganda over flood donations

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday castigated the PTI for allegedly spearheading a campaign on social media over “misappropriating” relief goods for flood victims in Sindh and demanded the government take “immediate action” against elements involved in the “heinous campaign”. The minister’s statement came after pictures surfaced on social media, purportedly showing bags of flour donated by the United Kingdom (UK) being sold in the province. The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) on Sunday said there was “no authenticity” to reports about flour bags received from the UK being sold. The agency said that Pakistan had not received any aid from the UK containing or consisting of flour bags. It is pertinent to mention that no PTI leader or official account had shared the picture in question. Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday, Memon said it all started “when a fake picture – originally belonging to India – was shared on social media by accounts known to be PTI supporters”. “More than 600 people circulated the picture while tagging international agencies and the United Nations,” the minister lamented, claiming an attempt was made to discredit the provincial government with the aim to halt the supply of relief goods. “I question each PTI worker who is supporting this so-called leader, how would they justify this act?” “You are sharing a picture from India […] and then telling foreign organisations to stop aiding Pakistan,” Memon alleged. He appealed to the federal government as well as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to immediately identify the persons involved in the act and for action be taken against them under the law. Memon added he would also file a writ petition in the Sindh High Court seeking action against such people. “This act is tantamount to disconnecting the ventilator when a patient is fighting between death and life.” The flood victims are our red line and any campaign targeting them will not be tolerated, he added. “Imran is causing more damage to us than India and Israel.”