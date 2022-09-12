7-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs Mailsi: A 7-year-old boy, Muhammad Tayyab died on the spot after 10 stray dogs attacked him in Mailsi. The boy was playing outside his house when the dogs attacked him. He was a resident of Basti Riazabad on Sargana Road in Mailsi.

The dogs dragged the boy to a nearby field and mauled him to death. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived and shifted the body to the tehsil hospital for medico-legal formalities.

However, Panic spread among locals after the tragic accident. They expressed their annoyance over the incident. The locals demand that authorities must constitute dog shooting teams to get rid of the stray dogs.

Earlier in August, a teenage girl died when a pet dog attacked and injured her in her house in Kahka village. They said that Rozina Bibi, 13, had come from Abbottabad to live with her maternal grandparents in Kahka.

The parents said she was sitting in the courtyard of the home when a pet dog of her maternal grandfather Abdul Majeed attacked and injured her critically.

As the dog had bitten her in the neck and other parts of body she bled profusely and did not survive despite shifting to a hospital.