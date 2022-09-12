Karachi receives rain, breaking spell of heat

After two days of oppressive heat, Karachi’s weather drastically changed on Monday afternoon when the sun took a backseat and dark clouds covered the city, bringing rain.

Some of the city’s suburbs, including the vicinity of the Super Highway, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, and Bahria Town, experienced heavy rainfall. Karsaz at Shahrah-e-Faisal and North Nazimabad, Landhi, Saddar, DHA, and other localities also reported rain and high winds.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier predicted that this evening the city would likely experience light rain and thunder.

The Met department forecast that areas of upper Sindh likely to receive showers include Sanghar, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal.

NOWCASTING – 1 – 12/09/2022: A Strong Thunder cell have developed nearby East northeast of Karachi due to intense heat and moisture it is growing stronger. Heavy Rainfall reporting from bahria town and adjoining areas right now. If its intensity and movements remained same pic.twitter.com/7LniZhfX0v — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) September 12, 2022

According to PMD’s chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, an exceptionally low-pressure system has developed over India, and the Indian state of Gujrat is also experiencing a weak circulation.

According to him, this system is having an impact on Sindh as it moves over the province’s eastern regions.