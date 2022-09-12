Dengue cases sharply increasing across Pakistan

Pakistan’s major cities experienced a sharp increase in dengue cases. In the past 24 hours, 62 patients in Lahore received a dengue diagnosis, while 55 new cases were reported in Islamabad and 113 cases were confirmed by the Karachi Health Department.

With 62 more new cases reported and 152 dengue patients receiving treatment in the city’s hospitals, the dengue genie is out of control in Lahore.

On the other hand, during the anti-dengue campaign, 1,686 dengue larvae were recovered from different places.

It is to be mentioned here that three deaths have also been reported due to dengue.

Medical officials have instructed citizens to wear full-sleeved shirts and use mosquito repellent lotion to protect themselves from dengue mosquitoes.

Amid the flood situation in Sindh, different water-borne and vector-borne diseases are spreading across Karachi. The situation in Karachi is really alarming as 113 new dengue cases have emerged in different government and private hospitals in Karachi in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, official data of Sindh indicated that Sharqi district is the most affected by dengue where 66 cases have been reported while Central District reported 25, South District 11, Korangi reported 6, Malir reported 2, and 2 cases have been reported in the West.

A total of 843 cases of dengue have emerged in Karachi since 1st September.