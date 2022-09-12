BOP in the forefront of flood relief activities

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) is a market leader in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR); spearheading numerous social and public welfare initiatives. As a testament to BOP’s efforts, Asiamoney – a prestigious international organization has awarded BOP “Best Bank for CSR in Pakistan” award for the Year 2022.

The recent devastating rains and flash floods have inundated vast areas across Pakistan. BOP is once again at the forefront to carrying out flood relief activities. The Bank contributed Rupees 10 million to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund and has been actively collecting relief funds by opening maximum number of channels for customers, including branches, ATMs, Mobile App & Internet Banking, Raast, local and international credit cards, foreign inward remittances through banking channels/exchange companies and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat (RDA). BOP has also been reaching out to its own customers through SMS messages on a daily basis for the cause of collecting donations in CM Punjab, Baluchistan, and Prime Minister’s flood relief accounts and over Rs. 2 billion have been collected hitherto.

We at BOP solemnly believe that while we’re doing our bit in raising the required funding but it’s not merely the funding that would help us in overcoming this destruction alone, it’s each and every citizen in the country who have to be actively involved in the rebuilding and rehabilitation of our flood victim brothers and sisters. In this vein and it’s yet another manifestation of unyielding commitment to public service, an employee volunteering program – BOP Madadgar – has been rolled-out which has been initiated to give our employees an opportunity to participate in uplifting society and doing good for the public at large. The staff signing up for BOP Madadgar will be provided paid time off to carry out volunteer CSR work along with the necessary resources. As the inaugural project, BOP staff volunteers will be provided with the necessary training for the construction of permanent basic shelters using eco-friendly building materials in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab and Sindh. Within a day of launching, over 260 BOP employees, from messengers to EVP level executives with 11% women, have signed up for BOP Madadgar.

Furthermore, BOP will be the first bank that would be providing support to the farmers through deferment of Principal and Markup of Agri loans up to 12-months in the government-declared calamity-affected areas. The farmers (BOP customers) can avail this facility by simply submitting a written request to their respective branches. There will be no minimum or maximum amount of loan benchmark to avail this scheme. These initiatives are a continuation of BOP’s broader mission – consistent with its motto: “#HarFardKaKhayal”. The Bank shall continue to launch new initiatives to make meaningful contributions towards the nation’s wellbeing.