Not possible to disqualify Imran: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday warned that further political tensions will create new crisis in the country. Sheikh Rashid, in a series of tweets, criticized Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and said that if LCs are not opened, there will be food shortage in Sindh as well as wheat, cotton and sugarcane will be scarce. The former interior minister claimed that there is a clear divide in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and said that that economic crisis, political uncertainty and inflation will ensure downfall of the ruling alliance. He said flood has buried politics of the PPP, while Nawaz Sharif will not pay heed to words of Shehbaz Sharif. Sheikh Rashid further said that it is not possible to disqualify, jail and minus Imran Khan.