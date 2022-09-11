Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott step out for a rare outing

The duo, who are parents to children Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 10 and Beau Dean, 5, have been the subject of split rumours for over a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are 9021-out and about.

The pair were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Calabasas, Calif. on Sept. 1, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their pizza outing, Tori sported a sundress and heels while Dean rocked jean shorts and a band on that finger.

The duo, who are parents to children Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 10 and Beau Dean, 5, have been the subject of split rumours for over a year.

Last summer, Tori said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that “my kids and dogs sleep in my bed” when asked if she and Dean were sleeping in the same space. The host then asked if Dean was in the guest room and Tori quipped, “He’s in a room.”

By November 2021, a source close to the 90210 actress told E! News that “the marriage is over and has been for a very long time now.” The source noted that Tori was waiting to file for divorce to “work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first.” At the time, reps for the couple had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

Following this news, Tori and Dean seemingly celebrated a few major holidays apart-including Father’s Day, when Tori posted without Dean on her Instagram. Despite the split speculation, the couple are seemingly on good terms. After all, Dean was spotted in a teaser clip of Tori’s reality show @Home with Tori in July.

In the footage, Dean joined Tori and their kids as they watched Troop Beverly Hills. Tori, who played the character Jamie in the 1989 film, pointed herself out to her family during their watch party, to which Dean replied “You’re so cute, babe.”