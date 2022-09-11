Poliovirus: An Old Foe

That signs of the life-threatening virus were detected in yet another county in New York is nothing short of a catastrophe. The wave of fear goes back six decades ago when news of a new vaccination against the crippling poliovirus was heralded as a hail mary pass.

Amid celebrations on the streets, special prayers held in churches and mosques and stellar coverage on the media, parents had finally let out a sigh of relief. But while the unsettling developments have come as a stark reminder of the harrowing past in countries like the US and the UK, Pakistan is yet to come out of the grasp of these dark clouds.

Two more reports of the wild strain of poliovirus have already taken the tally to 17 this year. A teenager falling victim to the onset of paralysis in Lakki Marwat has come as a more concerning and saddening case because it counters the widespread perception that children under the age of five remain most at risk.

While our robust identification system deserves a pat on the back, indeed, simply pointing out a problem does not automatically resolve it. Unless and until every parent of Pakistan wholeheartedly embraces the crusade as their utmost responsibility, the virus would not leave our alleys anytime soon.

Millions upon millions being uprooted as a consequence of the unprecedented climate disaster are a great cause for worry because there is no knowing where the outbreak would raise its ugly head next. Meanwhile, polio vaccination drives have been largely disrupted in parts of southern Punjab, as many as 23 districts of Sindh and entire of the south-western province due to logistical reasons.

No matter how compassionate and loyal to the cause Pakistan’s health workers be, they, too, cannot move heavens and earth and battle the relentless waves to reach every single child. A good starting point would be to introduce the vaccination points as part of relief efforts to ensure no eligible child misses his immunisation.

Pakistan is already drawing the ire of the Western world over its continued failure to contain the threat, so much so that every single detection triggers general unrest. And why shouldn’t it, because for every single case of polio that makes it to media, there lurks a much, much larger potential spread. The safety of every single child depends on the safety of the entire world. Here’s to hoping parents join hands with a state in a joint offensive to finally close the book. *