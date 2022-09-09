Buzdar comes under NAB radar over ‘out-of-turn’ promotions

Former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has come under the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly giving out-of-turn promotions based on personal relations in the Punjab Communication and Works Department, a private news channel reported on Thursday.

A probe has been initiated against Buzdar for approving the promotions of three officials including his cousin while undermining the seniority list. According to documented evidence available with NAB, Buzdar undermined the right of 32 senior officials in the Communications Department to favor his cousin. The selected junior official was promoted to the post of chief engineer allegedly on the order of Buzdar. In view of the revelations, the NAB Lahore has asked Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal to submit a record of promotions in the Communications Department on September 18. Moreover, the bureau has also demanded a five-year record of the assets of those who were promoted to the post of chief engineer in 2022.