Peshawar: 2 people dead in Aerial firing as citizens celebrated Pakistan’s win in Asia Cup 2022 match. 3 people with severe injury as a result of the firing.

The police reportedly held 41 persons in connection with the aerial firing incident reported across the city.

The police said that a person called Sudais was shot accidentally in the Mattani Addezai neighborhood of the city and passed away instantly. In Matni, another individual, Khayyam, also perished as a result of aerial firing.

According to the police, aerial gunfire in Kotla Mohsin Khan, Nothia, and Dalazak Road injured three women. The events involving aerial fire were recorded from within the boundaries of several police stations located across the city. According to police officials, 41 persons are in police custody for their involvement in the incidents.

On the other hand, the relatives of the victim demand for an operation against illegal weapons throughout the city.

On September 8, Pakistan qualified for the final by defeating Afghanistan by one wicket after an interesting match in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup T20 tournament.