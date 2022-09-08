8 September is marked as International Literacy Day across the globe. As every Human has the right to literacy and education. It is celebrated to spread awareness among people for importance of literacy for individuals, communities and societies. Moreover, this day reminds individuals and societies the need for more literate societies.

Literacy is a necessity for social and personal development. It helps societies to go towards more economic improvement and quality life. In a nutshell, it uplifts society.

Defining Literacy as “the quality or state of being literate: educated; able to read and write.”

Literacy is necessary for eliminating poverty, lowering child mortality, population control, and attaining gender equality. International Literacy Day celebration encourages people towards getting continuous education. Raising awareness and reminding people of the importance of literacy. Additionally, it’s celebration also holds a reason to let people know their rights for social and human development.

Subsequently, UNESCO has been on the top of the list while promoting overall global literacy and International Literacy Day.

Theme:

The theme for ILD 2022 is “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces; Exploring Opportunities and Possibilities.” UNESCO emphasizes that this Literacy Day will serve as an opportunity to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all.

Why, how we celebrate International Literacy Day?

According to United Nations at least 773 million adults and youths are unable to read and write. While 617 million children and adolescents do not have minimum proficiency levels in reading and mathematics.

On this Day, organizations and individuals celebrate their literacy to encourage and help others. Therefore, students and working people mentor children in the community, donate books to libraries, and support students’ tuition to assist them in starting professions.

Besides, Government Institutions and International organizations convene think tanks and debate forums to establish and implement literacy policies. Also, organizations host fundraisers.