Thursday, September 08, 2022


Educationist, politician Hunaid Lakhani passes away in Karachi

Educationist and politician Hunaid Lakhani passed away on Thursday from dengue fever at a hospital in Karachi, according to sources.

He was the founder and chancellor of Iqra University. 

Lakhani was being treated for dengue virus at a hospital in Karachi but was unable to recover, sources in his family said.

Following news of Lakhani’s untimely death, a number of academics and politicians, including Pakistan’s president expressed condolences.

Lakhani remained affiliated with the PTI and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). He and PTI MNA Alamgir Khan also founded the FIXIT organisation.

