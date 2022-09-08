Educationist, politician Hunaid Lakhani passes away in Karachi

Educationist and politician Hunaid Lakhani passed away on Thursday from dengue fever at a hospital in Karachi, according to sources. He was the founder and chancellor of Iqra University. Lakhani was being treated for dengue virus at a hospital in Karachi but was unable to recover, sources in his family said. Following news of Lakhani’s untimely death, a number of academics and politicians, including Pakistan’s president expressed condolences. Lakhani remained affiliated with the PTI and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P). He and PTI MNA Alamgir Khan also founded the FIXIT organisation. Very sad to hear about death of my friend Hunaid Lakhani Chairman & Founder of Iqra University. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون May his soul rest in peace & may his family/friends find the strength to bear this loss We must remember through these incidents that life is uncertain & short — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) September 8, 2022