Dutch Olympic track star Hassan mulling marathon switch

ZURICH: Dutch track star Sifan Hassan, who won double Olympic gold in the 5,000 and 10,000m at the Tokyo Games, said Tuesday she was thinking about stepping up to the marathon. “I’m really planning to run marathon,” said the Ethiopia-born Hassan. “I don’t know when, but I’m thinking about it, I’m thinking about it every night and every day, whenever I run.” When asked whether she might have a tilt at the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she replied with a laugh: “Why not?” Hassan, 29, also won bronze in the 1,500m in Tokyo in a remarkable bid for three titles. That effort, however, took its toll and Hassan has enjoyed a hiatus from the sport, time she said that had been constructively spent learning about her true self. “I have to have a very big goal and very big challenge to go forward,” she added, describing herself as “curious” to see if she can push her limits for challenges as much mental as physical. Much was expected of Hassan at July’s world championships in Oregon, but she could only finish sixth in the 5,000m and fourth in the 10,000m.