Zara Noor Abbas gives a peek into her office with Asad Siddiqui

The latest set of pictures of showbiz A-lister Zara Noor Abbas with her husband-actor Asad Siddiqui is viral on social media. The ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor brightened our Insta feeds amidst the Monday blues with her latest loved-up picture gallery, with a special feature from her husband, Asad Siddiqui. “My office has my husband today” Zara Noor wrote in the caption of the now-viral three-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application, followed by a hashtag ‘Working Together After Ages’. She also tagged the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor in the caption. The adorable snaps – probably clicked at the sets of their upcoming joint project – received immense love from her 5.6 million followers on the social application, with at least 185,000 hearts, in addition to heartwarming comments for the real-life couple. Here is what Instagrammers wrote in the comments bar. this #workingtogetherafterages was much much needed. Ma sha allah may Allah keep you both protect from evil eyes. Beautiful couple?. you guys are GOALS.