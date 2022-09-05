Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 5 September 2022 is being sold for Rs. 119900 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 139900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 5 September 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rate Today Rs. 139900 Rs. 128241 Rs. 122413 Rs. 104925 per 10 Gram Gold Rate Today Rs. 119900 Rs. 109908 Rs. 104913 Rs. 89925 per Gram Gold Gold Rate Today Rs. 11990 Rs. 10991 Rs. 10491 Rs. 8993

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.