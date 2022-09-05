Damaged gas pipelines repaired in Balochistan: SSGC

Gas supply to affected areas of Balochistan will be restored shortly as the technical team of Sui Southern Gas Company has repaired the 12-inch diameter gas pipeline swept away by rains and floods in the Bibi Nani area of Bolan district.

Talking to media on Sunday, the SSGC officials told that the repair work of the affected pipelines had been completed, after which the PNC branch gave the green signal to the SSGC’s transmission team for restoration of gas to parts of the province, including Quetta.

The province is without gas for over a week following the damage caused by heavy rains and flash flood to 24 inch wide and 12 inch diameter gas pipelines in Bibi Nani area.