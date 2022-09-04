Jennifer Lopez slams leaked video of her serenading Ben Affleck at their wedding

Jennifer Lopez is getting real about how she feels after an intimate moment from her and Ben Affleck’s wedding ceremony was leaked.?During the couple’s lavish Aug. 20 celebration in Georgia, the “I’m Real” singer serenaded her husband with a special song, as seen in footage shared by TMZ. Following the release of the footage, J. Lo herself addressed the moment on social media, calling out the attendee who sold the video.

“This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” she wrote in an Instagram comment posted by fan account @jlow0rld Aug. 27. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

After tying the knot in front of their closest family and friends, the singer shared a few photos of her wedding looks to her newsletter-a place that as she explained, is her avenue to share her most treasured moments.

“Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans,” she continued. “Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

Jen and Ben tied the knot for the second time at the actor’s estate in Georgia in late August. Their big weekend-long celebration came more than a month after the couple first exchanged vows in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony on July 16.

After the pair’s Vegas nuptials, Jennifer confirmed their union by sharing photos in her newsletter sent to fans.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life,” she wrote in her July 17 newsletter. “In a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.”