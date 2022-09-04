Officials visit Rashakai SEZ

Officials from Rashakai Special Economic Zone Development and Operations Company (RSEZDOC) and China Road and Bridge Corporations (CRBC), along with the members of the Board of Directors (BoD) KP-EZDMC, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak, Vice Chairman-KPBOIT, Said Mehmood and Director KP-TEVTA, met with Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries, Abdul Karim Tordher, said a press release issued here on Saturday. Hassan Farid, Member BoD KP-EZDMC and Director RSEZDOC was also present on the occasion. The Special Assistant was briefed by the RSEZDOC team on the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) through a detailed presentation on the progress of development work, marketing strategy chosen for the promotion of the Zone, enterprises presently working, enterprises in the approval process and concerns pertaining to the Zone. In addition, the Special Assistant conducted a detailed site inspection to monitor the ongoing development in the Zone. With an area of 1000 acres, Rashakai Special Economic Zone is a premier CPEC project and is a Prioritized Special Economic Zone.