1965 War and Laurels of Pakistani Nation

Pakistan is a strong nation and history has witnessed its bravery many a time. Thousands sacrificed to get this homeland in 1947 and therefore, the blood of martyrs is here in the foundations of Pakistan. It was the valour and bravery of the people of Pakistan that paved the way for its creation. It is a matter of fact that living nations come out stronger and harder in the face of challenges and we have proved rightly on many occasions that we are a living nation. The Pakistani nation stood out strong and resolute when the enemy challenged our existence in the darkness of night just like a coward in the 1965 war.

“India has attacked Lahore and Pakistan is at war.” These were the words uttered by Field Marshal Ayub Khan in his address to the nation on the dawn of September 6, 1965. This statement by Field Marshal was enough for the whole Pakistani nation that showed exemplary bravery at that time. It was a test case for almost 100 million Pakistanis as India cowardly tried to invade a peaceful neighbour. The response from the people of Pakistan was extraordinary, which India wasn’t expecting. It came from the belief in their Generals and responding to their call. Their passion was quiet enough to foil all nefarious designs of India. The spirit of nationalism was at its peak as the common people started marching toward the border area to show solidarity with the defenders of this homeland. Lahore witnessed many emotional scenes in 1965 as a large number of people were seen walking into the war zone. Some held batons in their hands and some wanted to offer their arms and legs. The troops of the Pakistan Army saluted the bravery of their people and requested them to go back to their homes as the country only needed their prayers. The people of Lahore were unstoppable as they started carrying food to the trenches for troops who moved to the border.

The war of 1965 would always be remembered as a case study of the bravery of the common people united in a testing time.

The war of 1965 will always be remembered as a case study of the bravery of the common people united in a testing time. People from all walks of life played their roles during the war. From singers to artists, from writers to students and from civil bureaucracy to police, everyone played his role just like a soldier. Ex-servicemen rushed to recruiting areas to provide their services again with the troops at the forefront. Patriotic songs by the artists did the same as the speeches of Churchill that mobilized Britain during WWII. Radio Pakistan’s building in Lahore presented the look of another battlefield where the artists were taking their positions 24/7. The composers were composing the tunes, writers were penning down the lyrics and singers were giving the super-hits to further raise the morale of the nation. Some singers and artists also visited the border area to show solidarity with the troops at the forefront. It was a matter of pride for every artist if his services were used by Radio Pakistan during the war of 1965.

The passion of the people of Lahore didn’t stop there. The shopkeepers donated generously to the war efforts. Items that could be of use to the army were donated by the people and piled up at the Army Centers in Lahore. During the testing time, the Pakistani women also played their role. The Girl Guide movement and All Pakistan Women’s Association collected funds and arranged blood donation camps while also offering services to the medical corps as nursing volunteers. The Students and young people thronged the roadsides where troops were moving. They were seen offering them food, water, snacks and other such items. Many students got training in Civil Defense on their own to provide services in any emergency. Many flocked to Army Centers to offer their services in the war efforts and they participated in the exercise of digging trenches while others joined the civil defence force. It should be noted here that the public order was exemplary during the war days in 1965 as the crime rate declined to almost zero. We cannot find any such example in recent history where the nation stood firmly in support of the army that ultimately defeated the enemy much larger than us.

During the war of 1965, the brave soldiers, pilots and sailors rightly proved to the world that they are always ready to defend every inch of their homeland. They fought bravely and did not care for their own lives even for a second and defended the borders by rendering sacrifices. How can one forget the gallantry of our soldiers who put themselves in front of the mighty tanks of India near the Sialkot border? It was the most daring act of soldiers in the recent history of wars.

The whole nation became the warrior in 1965. The nation acted in true letter and spirit on Quaid-e-Azam’s principle of unity, faith and discipline. The Indian forces could not stand in front of the Pakistani resilient nation and faced humiliating defeat even though they were huge in numerical strength as compared to us. The time demands that the nation should be united once again just for the greater cause to strengthen this country. We all must put our weight behind the Pak Army the way the whole nation did in 1965 and we were able to defeat the enemy.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.