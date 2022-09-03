Change in Guard?

Whoever believed that a bloodied Miftah Ismael returning triumphant from the IMF battlegrounds would have helped heal the budding fracture lines in the ruling PML(N) was in for a big surprise. Spilling the beans about the uncertainty of his tenure as the federal finance minister, Mr Ismail once again breathed life into rumours of an internal rift. Ever since he picked up the reins of a shattered economy, he has been demeaned over his exercise of financial restraint, most notable of which was the storming out of party supremo Nawaz Sharif over a hike in fuel prices.

There has been no shortage of punches from friends and foes alike who have repeatedly jumped in front of cameras to demand populist relief measures. But more ominous than a queue of foot soldiers wagging their tails and warning about walkout was the speculation of them enjoying Senior Sharif’s blessing.

The confrontation continues in all its galore even now as the prospect of the financial czar and a leading member of Nawaz cabinet, Ishaq Dar’s return to Pakistan is splitting the party down the middle. From the very first day, Mr Ismail has had to bear the pressure of not just the IMF but also his predecessor breathing down his neck as he set off to do the most radioactive job in Pakistan. That he has routinely given statements in direct contravention with the official policies, claiming that he would have “managed the rupee better and not pushed the inflation rate higher,” did not help ease the situation at all.

A very public cornering of Mr Ismail is reportedly gaining traction over fears of fast-eroding political capital. No qualms about that. But instead of making one of their own a fall guy, the PML(N)’s top leadership should have realised the implications of their actions back in April when they decided to extend their stay in Islamabad after the PTI had been shown the door. It would be better to become a little well-versed in the importance of economic stability instead of pandering it to the opposition day in and out. The IMF agreement might have temporarily saved the treasury from hitting rock bottom but Pakistan is constantly being watched.

This breathing space should not be mistaken for a respite from our money woes and thus, no inner squabbles should be allowed to torpedo this sign of hope. Challenges remain aplenty and tougher times are still the focal point of the coming days. It would have been catastrophic for Mr Ismael to become complacent and enjoy the glory of his win but there’s no telling what the much-talked-about plan to let the notorious agenda of pushing the ship deeper into the abyss for 15 minutes of goodwill would do to a country standing on the brink of default. *