Silk Bank introduces a unique feature ‘ MyCard’ for Visa card customers

Silkbank credit cards are the most innovative credit cards in the market with unique offers. Silkbank has attained a leadership position in the credit card market in a very short span of time, and is one of the fastest growing credit card in the market today.

Silkbank credit cards aim to deliver best-in-class customer service and a seamless product experience. The product value proposition is continuously enhanced via market research and by incorporating customers’ feedback to provide cardholders the best product features and most innovative offers in the market. In line with this strategy, Silkbank has introduced a unique feature “MyCard” for its Silkbank VISA credit card customers which enables them to design their card complementing their lifestyle. MyCard feature offers the following three unique variations for Silkbank VISA credit card customers:

In its Personalized Cards, cardholders can now choose a card design of their own choice from the available design library. Another feature introduced is customized Cards through which cardholders can get an image of their own choice printed on the card by uploading the picture on Silkbank website. Then comes Picture Cards which Picture card gives control to cardholders to get their portrait picture printed on the card in a very unique way.

Silkbank VISA credit cardholders can design their own basic card as well as all the supplementary cards separately. In addition to uploading images through online portal in few simple steps, customers will be able to request and design their card through SilkMobile app giving them complete control.

Naveed Mushtaq , Business Head Credit Cards/Head of Marketing & Phone Banking said, “Silkbank credit card keeps its focus on innovation, bringing enhanced value proposition for our customers with our customer centric approach. With this one of its kind offer of MyCard on Silkbank credit cards, customers will be equipped to showcase their personality and lifestyle with card design of their choice. We always look forward to transforming the cards industry in Pakistan with unique offers for customers”.