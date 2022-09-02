FCEPL sets up flood relief camps

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan (FCEPL) is undertaking flood relief efforts to support the affected people with food and shelter. Efforts also include medical assistance for animals of the affectees. The company is working closely with the District Administrations and local government authorities to provide the following to the affected areas: Ration bags covering 20 days of food for 2,700 families; tents for shelter; medical camps for livestock, says a press release.

The efforts are focusing on Sukkur, Khairpur, Nara, Larkana, and Hyderabad districts. Reiterating FCEPL’s commitment to Pakistan, Saud Pasha, Director Corporate Affairs at FCEPL, said: “We are trying to reach as many affected families as possible to provide food and shelter. Livestock is a means of livelihood in these communities; by providing vaccinations and medical assistance for the animals, we hope to help the affectees continue to earn an income and rebuild their lives in the long-run.” FCEPL has set up medical camps at 8 different locations in the said districts.

“These are unprecedented times. All of us need to work together and do as much as we can for the people of Pakistan,” Saud Pasha added. FCEPL has also organized a voluntary donation drive for employees to generate more funds and scale impact of relief efforts. Earlier, FCEPL partnered with Roshan Pakistan Academy for flood relief in Balochistan, by donating dairy products to the ration packs being distributed to the affected areas. FCEPL continues to stand with the people of Pakistan.