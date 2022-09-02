HEC to conduct aptitude test to grant scholarships

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) via Education Testing Council (ETC) will conduct Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) for award of all HEC scholarships and for admission in MS/MiPhil programmes through a uniform, accessible, and transparent selection process.

According to the HEC, the test is being organised for those applicants, who have already applied online for any MS/MPhil admission or HEC scholarships via E-portal for further final selection process. The students who intend to apply for the scholarship schemes to be advertised in future including those by HEC sponsored Pakistani universities are also eligible to apply for the test.

Similarly, the students who are interested in securing admission in MS/MPhil programmes in public and private universities of Pakistan Which HAT Versions to Apply for Based on Academic Streams can also apply.

The test will be conducted in the five categories based on 16 years/equivalent education and the students should register accordingly. The details of the categories in which the test will be held available on HEC website.

The applicants must select the correct category while filling the online form. Test score will be valid for two years (for scholarships and admissions in MS/MPhil programmes).

The HEC said that the test will be held on September 25, 2022 tentatively. Any change in the test date willbe communicated through www.hec.gov.pk and http://etc.hec.gov.pk.

Applicants who register through HEC online registration process will be able to download their Roll Number Slip from http://etc.hec.gov.pk and registered Email address a week before the test date.

Email/SMS will also be sent to registered applicants for test date, time and venue. While filling online application forms, candidates are required to provide valid email’mobile numbers on which they wish to receive Roll Number Slips.

A print of Rol Number Slip, original paid Fee Chalan and original CNIC will be required to enter the Test Centre on the test day. The examination will be conducted in the following cities: Islamabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad. Applicants may select any test centre from the list available in the application form.

The said test will be held on any of above centres if minimum 250 applicants select that centre. Test centre once selected will not be changed after registration. Test will be held on quarterly basis and simultaneously in the major cities of Pakistan. Yearly test calendar will be uploaded on the ETC website.

Candidates may register themselves through online registration portal: http://etc.hec.gov.pk. A sample paper will be available at HEC website for help and guidance in preparation for the test.