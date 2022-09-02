Navy intensifies rescue, relief operations in flood-hit areas

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday intensified its rescue and relief operation in far-flung flood-hit areas of the country amid ongoing relief activities in different areas.

Pakistan Navy personnel were participating in relief operations in various areas of Sindh including Sanghar, Tehsil Mehr, Sultankot, Shah Bandar, Kodario, Dolatpur, Chuhar Jamali, Sajawal and Thatta. Pakistan Navy has extended the scope of relief operations to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides flood-affected areas of Sindh, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Pakistan Navy personnel rescued the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations by using helicopters and boats. The troops distributed dry ration, cooked food, fresh drinking water, and other household items to affected populace.

Apart from medical camps at Rajanpur, Jamshoro, Sanghar and DI Khan, Pakistan Navy mobile medical teams were also working in various flood-affected areas. With continued efforts Pakistan Navy troops along with civil administration opened the Chashma Road in Dera Ismail Khan for normal traffic after temporary repair.

Pakistan Navy is determined to continue the rescue and relief operation till the rehabilitation of all distressed countrymen.

The emergency response teams of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are also assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of Naltar Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam inspected the PAF Flood Relief Camp at Rajanpur district and expressed satisfaction on the relief efforts being provided by PAF teams, a PAF news release said.

Overnight, the PAF teams distributed 5,570 cooked food packs, 1,260 water bottles and 2,314 ration packs consisting of basic food commodities amongst the needy families.

Moreover, in addition to provision of free food and shelter, 787 patients were also attended by the medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in field medical camps of PAF. The relief and rehabilitation operations were in progress.