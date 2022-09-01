PTI all set for rally in Sargodha today

At the location of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) public meeting scheduled to take place in Sargodha today on Thursday, a stage has been erected up and up to 10,000 seats have been made available.

At 6:00 p.m., former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will deliver a speech. During a live telethon, people paid over Rs5 billion to help the flood victims in Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan.

On the other hand, the police have put in place watertight security measures, and a traffic map has also been published.

Prior to his speech at the rally, Imran will address the Sargodha Bar Association.

Later, he will head straight to the Sargodha Stadium where he will address charged PTI workers.