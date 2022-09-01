Rupee gains Rs 1.37 against dollar

The PKR continued to recover for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, gaining Rs1.37 against the dollar in the interbank market. The local currency closed at Rs218.75 per dollar after appreciating 0.63 per cent. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 222 and Rs 224 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 2.08 and closed at Rs 218.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs 220.74. The Japanese Yen lost two paisa to close at Rs 1.57, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.72 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 254.79 as compared to its last closing of Rs 258.51. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 38 paisa each to close at Rs 59.55 and Rs 58.22 respectively.