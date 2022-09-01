Pakistani designer’s menswear parades on international soil

You are a veteran name in the fashion industry. You have represented Pakistan internationally as well. Tell us about your success story.

I don’t know if it’s a success story yet, I feel my only success is that all my life I took so many chances, I made some choices which lead me the man I am today. My only success is that after every failure, I don’t stop. I just keep going on. I still have a long way to go my journey started almost accidentally in fashion world but the day I joined fashion school I knew it is my destiny. All my life I tried to become someone and the journey is still carrying on.

Based in Karachi, it’s hard to retain clients and keep business running smooth as the market is saturated now with too many designers. Has that affected you?

In Karachi it’s not only about saturated market, when I started my label back in 2008, we all know Karachi was going through some really bad times between May 2007 till mid of 2015. But we managed to do fashion Pakistan weeks, I tried to make it as a designer, I still remember I moved to Lahore for a year between 2011-2012. But I moved back to Karachi in April 2012 at the time of Fashion Pakistan Week. Fashion business is not an easy one, sometimes it takes a decade to make it big but especially in Pakistan you have to work really hard to reach somewhere good in fashion business.

Well, apart from my brand Tayyab Bombal and my women’s wear brand Marvi, I have been associated with Fashion Pakistan Lounge as a business consultant since 2010

Fuchsia magazine described you as a man wearing too many hats. We believe you are a teacher at a prestigious fashion school also. Tell us about your teaching experience.

Well, apart from my brand Tayyab Bombal and my women’s wear brand Marvi by Tayyab Bombal. I have been associated with Fashion Pakistan Lounge as a business consultant since 2010. And since 2017 I have been associated with education. I worked at the millennium universal college and after that I have been working for Pakistan Bedware designing and training institute as a head of fashion and textiles. After fashion, my love are food and films.

How do you deal with unhappy clients?

Well, I try make sure that whatever I make, it is good. And if I mess up, I try to clean it fast. But there are some customers who like to pay peanuts and expect Giorgio Armani like quality.

What are you currently working on?

Currently, I just did a fashion show in Dallas. The show was called Runway Dallas and my collection’s name was Between Black & White. This month, I have a show lined up in Washington DC. I worked on a film called ‘Dhai Chaal’ as wardrobe head which is expected to release this year.

Many celebrities and A-listers have walked the ramp for you and have been dressed by you. Who has been the most pleasant to work with? Who’s been a nightmare?

My all-time favourite celebrity and model in Pakistan is Mehreen Syed. She is a diva on the ramp and in my initial ramp shows, she was always my show opener or showstopper. Apart from her, I always love working with Shamoon Abbasi and Salim Mairaj.

You have international showcase experience. How far behind is Pakistan in the fashion game? In what ways can we improve?

I won’t say Pakistan is behind, it’s just that as a council we need to be more consistent and really professional. Fashion is a big business all over the world, we just need to look at it as a business rather than entertainment.

You are one of the top most influential people of Pakistan. Growing up, who influenced you to pursue your current line of work?

I didn’t know I will end up in fashion business. Or food business. Growing up, my father influenced me because he was a really hard working man but he was very unlucky. I just wanted to work hard and that’s what I do. Both my parents have very good taste in clothing so I think it’s in the genes, I just happen to be in the right business.