SNGPL launches massive relief program for flood affected areas

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has launched a massive relief program in the flood affected areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is pertinent to mention that the recent floods in Pakistan have been termed as one of the deadliest natural disaster in the country’s history which has affected 15% population, killing and injuring thousands of people while leaving hundreds of thousands displaced.

Following the news of catastrophic floods, Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Ali J. Hamdani, while addressing a corporate briefing session at Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives and properties in the affected areas. He announced that SNGPL will do whatever it can to help and to support the flood affected people, by providing them with all the essentials.

On the directions of the Managing Director Ali J. Hamdani, the flood relief operation was launched on war footing. Two tent villages were established in Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan to provide shelter to the victim families. The tent village in Taunsa houses 32 families while the one in Dera Ghazi Khan hosts 68 families. In addition to this, a total of 100 tents were distributed in the flood affected area of Rajanpur.

Keeping in view the immediate need for food, SNGPL distributed ration packages among the flood affected people of Taunsa. These packages had sufficient food for 3 to 4 days. On the request of district administration, SNGPL provided dinner to 600 flood affected people currently living in flood relief camp at Government Commerce College in Nowshera. Additionally, 180 food packages were also served to kids and feeding mothers at the same relief camp. In the Risalpur flood relief camp, the company is serving three meals every day to around 850 persons. In Rajanpur area of Punjab, SNGPL distributed 200 boxes containing food supplies sufficient for a week.

SNGPL has always led by example and this relief operation is a testament to commitment of serving the society in every possible way.