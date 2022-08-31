Gold worth Rs25 million stolen from karachi bank

On Wednesday, a resident of Karachi alleged that his two kilograms of gold worth roughly Rs25 million has been stolen from a bank’s locker in the DHA.

According to a civilian who reported the incident to the police, two kilograms of gold was allegedly kept in a bank locker in the Khayaban-e-Shahbaz district of the DHA.

They said, “He kept the gold of his entire family in the locker,” and the citizen complained that when he checked the locker today, all he discovered was a black shopping bag.

The police said that they have begun a probe and initially the locker will be scrutinized for any fingerprints. “A case will be registered and the investigation department will begin a probe into the matter,” they said.