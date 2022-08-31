UN experts call for urgent US action after abortion ruling

The US Supreme Court decision ending abortion rights will disproportionately impact minorities, UN experts warned Tuesday, urging action to address disparities and ensure women who end pregnancies are not criminalised. The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) said it was “deeply concerned” by the Supreme Court ruling in June that shredded five decades of constitutional protections and prompted several right-leaning states to impose immediate abortion bans. The committee of 18 independent experts, which evaluates how countries adhere to an international convention on eliminating racial discrimination, warned of “the consequent profound disparate impact on the sexual and reproductive health and rights of racial and ethnic minorities”. “That decision is very unfortunate,” said Faith Dikeledi Pansy Tlakula, a CERD committee member from South Africa and its lead expert on the US situation. She called for US authorities “to address the disparate impact of the court decision on racial minorities, indigenous women and those with low income”. Washington must also “take measures to mitigate the risk of criminal prosecution” of women seeking abortions and their service providers, she added. Following the first regular review of the US record since 2014, the experts issued a report listing concerns on a raft of issues, including racial profiling, excessive police violence and unequal access to education, housing and to a healthy environment.