Tarin’s audio leak exposes PTI’s deleterious agenda: PPP

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan on Tuesday alleged that the leaked audio recording of telephonic conversation among provincial finance ministers of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has exposed the agenda of inimical forces being led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Addressing a news conference along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah, she said that PTI has played havoc with the economy of the country during its last four years rule as their bad governance has put the economy on the ventilator. Palwasha Khan said that PTI Chief Imran Khan would fail in his abhorable intentions to bankrupt the economy of the country, adding that the incumbent government was committed to push the economy back on the right track.

She said that whole the nation was busy to help flood affectees of the country but unfortunately Imran Khan was busy in addressing public gatherings and spreading anarchy in the country. Palwasha Khan said that Imran Khan has issued statement that flood affectees can’t use the helicopter and in what capacity he himself was using government helicopter as he does not have any government position. She said that the present government was utilizing all out resources for the restoration and rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

Dr Afnan said that former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin should be ashamed of himself for hatching conspiracies against IMF programme. Lambasting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, he said the former prime minister has destroyed country’s economy. Imran received money from foreign enemies of the country.