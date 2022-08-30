Court rejects Gill’s post-arrest bail plea

ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of PTI’s Leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case registered by the capital’s police.

Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal issued an eight-page judgment which was reserved last day by the court after listening to arguments from two sides at length. The court order said that the accused had committed a crime under section 131 and there was solid evidence on record against him.

Therefore, the case was dismissed. The court said that the accused had filed a post-arrest bail plea in a sedition case registered by the Kohsar Police Station. According to the FIR, the accused had given remarks about grouping in a state institution.

The order said that according to the prosecution accused Shahbaz Gill was not denying his statement given on television. A certain part of the statement was not added in the FIR, it said, adding that the crime had been proved against the accused with the transcript.

The written order said that according to the prosecution the accused had violated 12 laws. The order further said that the defence lawyer had stated that the investigation officer had not collected evidence against his client.

His client was ready to tender an unconditional apology for his remarks, he said, adding that his statement was given a twist.