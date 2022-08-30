Many people have been arguing since Pakistan was handed a five-wicket conquest by India on Sunday in the 2022 Asia Cup played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

One of the points being highlighted on social media about how things would have gone incompatible is the final over of the match, which was bowled by Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz. India needed seven runs to meet the 148-run target to win.

On the first ball, Nawaz dispersed Ravindra Jadeja, giving hope of winning the match. A single was created on the next ball, after which Hardik Pandya was at the line. Pandya hit a six on the next ball to give India victory.

Social media has been a whisper about whether to give the opportunity to Nawaz to bowl the last over.

Many cricket experts have considered it. Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has given his opinion on this point.

The former South African cricketer said: “The key for me was having a left-hander there in the middle because that meant they [Pakistan] couldn’t bring [Mohammad] Nawaz back.”

“So they had to hold Nawaz to the back-end. And that ultimately probably cost them.”

It noted that Pakistan’s bowling attack consisted of three right-arm quicks, a leg spinner, and the one left-armer, spinner Nawaz, who did better apart from that in the game.

In the eighth over, when he first came in, he sent Rohit Sharma back to the tent. Next, when he came back, after two overs, he sent back Virat Kohli.

He rolled the 12th over too, but because Ravindra Jadeja was sent to the batting order at No. 4, a pin was put in Nawaz’s bowling and he was then taken back in the final over.

According to Arthur, if India had chosen a right-handed batsman instead of Jadeja and Nawaz’s spell had continued, he could have gotten more wickets and been defeated. But it was not supposed to be.