Balance of loans up in China’s Yangtze River Delta

The balance of loans in the Yangtze River Delta region was 54.77 trillion yuan (about 8 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of July, up 14.1 percent year on year.

The balance of loans in Chinese yuan reached 53.49 trillion yuan at the end of July, up 14.3 percent year on year, according to the People’s Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

The balance of foreign currency loans hit 189.5 billion U.S. dollars at the end of July, up 0.5 percent year on year. The balance of the region’s deposits stood at 66.7 trillion yuan at the end of July, up 12.7 percent year on year.

Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui are under the ambit of the Yangtze River Delta region.