Shahrukh Khan opens up about Bollywood boycott culture

Amid the boycott of Bollywood’s A-list actors’ films, an old video of the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has gone viral where he addressed the cancel culture.

As boycotting calls for SRK’s Pathaan have already begun, there is also a section of people who root for the star’s humility and have been sharing the video. In the viral clip, SRK says, “Actually, sometimes it is good. If the film doesn’t work, you get an excuse to make your heart happy, so you get the excuse that a social boycott happened so which is why it didn’t work. He then added, “With due respect, I don’t think that has affected me or my film or will ever affect me or my film (Someone will have an issue, someone would comment. but in this country, I do know that I have received so much love so I can say with certainty that many haven’t received that kind of love.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shah Rukh Khan was a victim of cancel culture when he commented on the rising intolerance in India which spoiled the business of his film Dilwale in 2015.